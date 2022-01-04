Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.92

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBRIY. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

