LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $168.25

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $168.25 and last traded at $168.25, with a volume of 115460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $165.91.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LVMUY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.50.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.