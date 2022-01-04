salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.49.

CRM traded down $7.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,219,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,601. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.76, for a total transaction of $1,198,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,399 shares of company stock valued at $131,620,399 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

