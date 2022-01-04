InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the November 30th total of 163,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,803,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of InCapta stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.00. 52,786,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,532,086. InCapta has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.01.

Get InCapta alerts:

InCapta Company Profile

InCapta, Inc operates as a media holding investment company. It includes investments in radio, television, entertainment of internet and VOIP firms. The company was founded in June 1997 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for InCapta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InCapta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.