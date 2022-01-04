Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.96

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.96 and last traded at $71.52, with a volume of 2650315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.90.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.7817 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 46.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,467,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after acquiring an additional 671,463 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,583,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,993,000 after acquiring an additional 44,379 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203,008 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,325,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,354,000 after acquiring an additional 380,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,800,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,804,000 after buying an additional 546,822 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.