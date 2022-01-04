Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 2.1% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

NYSE CVX opened at $119.82 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $230.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

