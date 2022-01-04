Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D opened at $78.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.72.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

