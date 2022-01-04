Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $81,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $119.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $230.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.