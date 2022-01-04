Citizens National Bank Trust Department Acquires 1,158 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 11.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 281,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,786,000 after buying an additional 27,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 19.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,313,000 after buying an additional 1,008,970 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 183.9% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 23.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,704,000 after buying an additional 25,108 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $1,615,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of O stock opened at $71.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.11 and a 200 day moving average of $69.62. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.13%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

