JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Short Interest Up 43.5% in December

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of JSCPY traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.83. The stock had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average is $34.94. JSR has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Get JSR alerts:

About JSR

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.