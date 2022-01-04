JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Short Interest Up 43.5% in December

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of JSCPY traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.83. The stock had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average is $34.94. JSR has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 0.49.
About JSR
