Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.19. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sterling Check.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $169.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.68 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Check presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth $505,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STER traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.16. 3,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,417. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

