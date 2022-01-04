Zacks: Analysts Expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Kellogg reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

K has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.90.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,001 shares of company stock worth $15,611,729. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of K. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,193,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $68.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average is $63.39. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

