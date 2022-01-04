Color Platform (CLR) Price Up 16.5% Over Last 7 Days

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 22.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $480,324.80 and approximately $268.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,197.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.56 or 0.00929840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.87 or 0.00263802 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00023306 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002930 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

