Civitas Price Hits $0.0069 on Major Exchanges (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $58,280.02 and approximately $150.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00023319 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000679 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000050 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,410,292 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CIVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.