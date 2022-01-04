Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) SVP Sells $18,430.74 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 5,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $18,430.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,037,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,092. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $750.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.47 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. Research analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Precigen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Precigen by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,936 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Precigen by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 43,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Precigen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 153,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

