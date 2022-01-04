Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Sells $289,850.00 in Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $289,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RM traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a current ratio of 34.12. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $67.60. The stock has a market cap of $560.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.58.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

RM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities cut shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

