Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CFO Sells $109,959.78 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total transaction of $109,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lee Shavel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total transaction of $109,201.47.

On Monday, November 1st, Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $101,574.90.

VRSK stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.73. 864,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,472. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.12. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 16,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

