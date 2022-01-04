Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.56, for a total value of $485,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
IRadimed stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.52. 96,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,934. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.74. IRadimed Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $611.18 million, a PE ratio of 103.38 and a beta of 0.83.
IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
IRMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
IRadimed Company Profile
IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.
