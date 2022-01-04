Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.56, for a total value of $485,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

IRadimed stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.52. 96,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,934. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.74. IRadimed Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $611.18 million, a PE ratio of 103.38 and a beta of 0.83.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in IRadimed in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Cim LLC raised its position in IRadimed by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

