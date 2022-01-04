Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.17

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.17 and last traded at $28.29, with a volume of 1526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

A number of analysts have commented on NOAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Noah in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Noah by 28.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,764,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,532,000 after acquiring an additional 393,150 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its holdings in Noah by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,842,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,543,000 after buying an additional 194,674 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Noah in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,984,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in Noah by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 216,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 134,872 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Noah by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after buying an additional 132,312 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

