Dara Khosrowshahi Sells 15,000 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total value of $2,751,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dara Khosrowshahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.37. 2,547,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,916. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.30 and a 1 year high of $191.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.97.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

