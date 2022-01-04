Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.80

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.80 and last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 6421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.92.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92.
About Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)
Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.
