Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.80

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.80 and last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 6421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.92.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Ozon by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ozon during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ozon by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ozon by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

