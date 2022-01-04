KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KBC Group from €81.00 ($92.05) to €85.00 ($96.59) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a €84.00 ($95.45) price target (down previously from €85.00 ($96.59)) on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($79.55) to €74.00 ($84.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price target on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($89.77) to €85.00 ($96.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.59.

Get KBC Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,417. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $33.89 and a 1-year high of $49.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $2.0145 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.98%.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.