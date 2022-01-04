FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Hits New 12-Month High at $156.04

Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $156.04 and last traded at $155.14, with a volume of 1428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.07.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

