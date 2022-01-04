FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Hits New 12-Month High at $156.04

Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $156.04 and last traded at $155.14, with a volume of 1428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.07.
FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FTI Consulting Company Profile (NYSE:FCN)
FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
Read More: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.