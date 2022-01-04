The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Up 76.5% in December

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of The InterGroup worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The InterGroup stock remained flat at $$51.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 77 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,685. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.37. The InterGroup has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $61.61.

InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels.

