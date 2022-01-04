Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 83.2% from the November 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYCR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.54.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,661. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.80. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raul Jr. Villar acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.35 per share, with a total value of $733,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott David Miller acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

