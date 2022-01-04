Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires New Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000. iShares US Utilities ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDU. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 245.2% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of IDU opened at $87.48 on Tuesday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $72.38 and a twelve month high of $88.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.89.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

