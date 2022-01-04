Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $2.27 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 439.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,606 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 129,328.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after buying an additional 175,887 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 182.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 32,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 20,899 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.46. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

