Insider Buying: Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Director Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Director Fitzgibbon David acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.00 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$300,000.

Hammond Power Solutions stock traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$12.24. 3,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.24. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of C$8.35 and a twelve month high of C$12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.76 million and a PE ratio of 9.46.

Separately, Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Hammond Power Solutions from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

