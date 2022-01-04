Curated Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 910 FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.73.

FLT stock opened at $231.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.12. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

