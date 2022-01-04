Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $403.33 Million

Brokerages expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to post $403.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $389.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $430.70 million. Hilltop posted sales of $555.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $473.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.52 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. State Street Corp raised its position in Hilltop by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,228,000 after purchasing an additional 737,275 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 1,863.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 139,147 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,246,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 66.7% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTH opened at $35.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.65. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 9.28%.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

