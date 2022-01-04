$447.20 Million in Sales Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to announce sales of $447.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $454.60 million and the lowest is $439.11 million. Harsco posted sales of $508.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harsco.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.00 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, SVP David Stanton purchased 5,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshooman Aga purchased 2,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $27,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harsco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,175,000 after acquiring an additional 161,956 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Harsco by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,734,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,356,000 after purchasing an additional 265,714 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Harsco by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,734,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,835,000 after purchasing an additional 216,866 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,709,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,927,000 after buying an additional 109,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Harsco by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,447,000 after buying an additional 108,821 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55. Harsco has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 93.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Featured Article: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harsco (HSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.