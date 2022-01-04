Curated Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $231.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.12. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43.
FLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.73.
About FLEETCOR Technologies
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.
