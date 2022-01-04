Short Interest in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Grows By 174.5%

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 174.5% from the November 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,996,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,654 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:HOKCY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.54. 105,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

