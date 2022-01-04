GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Short Interest Up 150.9% in December

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,898,800 shares, a growth of 150.9% from the November 30th total of 1,553,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.2 days.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on GoGold Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLGDF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,665. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48. GoGold Resources has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.07.

Gogold Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver. Its projects include Parral Tailings and Santa Gertrudis. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

