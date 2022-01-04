MimbleWimbleCoin Price Tops $8.20 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $88.56 million and $171,096.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $8.20 or 0.00017759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.12 or 0.00294975 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014227 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010371 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000143 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,806,434 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.