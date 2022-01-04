Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Shares of AMPE stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 927,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,327. The company has a market cap of $117.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.49. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.59.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 532,527 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 49,572 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

