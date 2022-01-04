Zacks Investment Research Lowers Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Hold

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assembly Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. 403,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,087. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter worth $44,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.