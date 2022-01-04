Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.89. 118,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,625. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 248.45% and a negative net margin of 265.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 255,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $1,794,976.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 369,533 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $3,081,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,261,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,729,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $211,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.