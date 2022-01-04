EarnX 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,520.00 (EARNX)

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One EarnX coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EarnX has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. EarnX has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $6,520.00 worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00063472 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00074153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.78 or 0.08226186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00079938 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,206.68 or 0.99980743 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007526 BTC.

EarnX’s total supply is 6,927,785,219,952 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EarnX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EarnX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

