Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 90.4% from the November 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CPIVF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,627. Captiva Verde Wellness has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.

About Captiva Verde Wellness

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. operates as a health and wellness company. The company's assets include sustainable real estate communities in California; outdoor organic cannabis cultivation in Canada; premium infused products and consumer retail partnerships across North America; and medical cannabis license product distribution in Mexico.

