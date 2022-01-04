Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Decreased by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,522 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $139.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

