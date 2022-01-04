Addison Advisors LLC Invests $48,000 in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.36. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93.

