Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Stake Boosted by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 232.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 51,571 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 61,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

Shares of VPL opened at $78.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $76.25 and a one year high of $85.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.69.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

