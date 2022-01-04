Short Interest in Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Expands By 54.9%

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,900 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the November 30th total of 260,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,204,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of FLOOF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. 219,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,180. Flower One has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

Get Flower One alerts:

Separately, downgraded shares of Flower One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Flower One Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis. Through its subsidiaries, it holds a variety of cannabis investments in Nevada including commercial greenhouse, marijuana licenses, and real property. The company was founded on January 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Flower One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flower One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.