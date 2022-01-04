Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Short Interest Up 54.9% in December

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,900 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the November 30th total of 260,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,204,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, cut Flower One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLOOF traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 219,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,180. Flower One has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

Flower One Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis. Through its subsidiaries, it holds a variety of cannabis investments in Nevada including commercial greenhouse, marijuana licenses, and real property. The company was founded on January 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

