Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 53.0% from the November 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of EBKDY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 28,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,580. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15. Erste Group Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.
Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 6.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Erste Group Bank Company Profile
Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.
