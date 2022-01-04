Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 53.0% from the November 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of EBKDY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 28,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,580. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15. Erste Group Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 6.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBKDY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($54.55) to €51.00 ($57.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from €49.00 ($55.68) to €50.00 ($56.82) in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from €44.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($51.14) in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Erste Group Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.74.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.