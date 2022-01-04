Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Up 50.4% in December

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the November 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS EKTAY traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.70. 2,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,836. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.91. Elekta AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $426.92 million during the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 8.40%. Analysts forecast that Elekta AB will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

