Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 91.6% from the November 30th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CGIFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Desjardins upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.64.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.93. 134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,238. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

