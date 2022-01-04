Dash Acquisitions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 4.1% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,157,284,000 after buying an additional 2,654,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $290,398,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 37.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,239,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,650,000 after buying an additional 338,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,082.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,322,000 after purchasing an additional 336,224 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $253.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.29.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

