Middleton & Co Inc MA Cuts Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1,081.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 109,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 99,791 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 169,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after buying an additional 21,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.33.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VFC. Citigroup dropped their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research dropped their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, OTR Global lowered V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

